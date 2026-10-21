Stockton widow keeps comic book artist Tony DeZuniga's legacy alive

Tony DeZuniga helped pave the way for Filipino artists in the American comic book industry, becoming the first Filipino artist to work for DC Comics. More than a decade after his death, his wife, Tina DeZuniga, is continuing to share his legacy with the community where their love story began.

DeZuniga, who died in 2012, was survived by his wife and five children. His artwork was featured in an exhibit at Stockton's Haggin Museum over the summer, giving fans and visitors a chance to celebrate his contributions to comics and the arts.

For Tina, seeing her late husband's work displayed is a reminder of both his talent and the impact he had on generations of Filipino artists.

"Oh, it's always exciting to see his work…he did almost everything: Batman, Superman, Spider-Man, X-Men," Tina said.

DeZuniga's career spanned iconic superheroes and multiple artistic mediums. But his influence extended beyond the pages of comic books.

When he entered the industry, the Philippines faced a shortage of paper that affected its comic book business. Tina said the circumstances helped create an opportunity for Tony to connect Filipino artists with international publishers.

Tina said Tony helped bring a publisher to the Philippines, opening doors for artists who wanted to work with major comic book companies.

"So that's why now, even the young artists are enjoying (working) for DC, Marvel, and other publishers. It'ss because of Tony. He's the one who started the whole thing (for) the Filipino artists. That's why he's like a hero for all these artists."

Although the two grew up near each other in Manila, the capital of the Philippines, they did not meet until their paths crossed in Stockton.

Tina was running Best Lumpia, a restaurant she owned for 35 years, when Tony approached her about catering a house blessing for a home he had recently purchased. At first, she said, she wasn't convinced by his claim that he was an artist. That changed when she visited his home and saw his work.

"You know how men try to impress women?" she said. "Like, 'Oh, I'm an artist.' I said, 'OK, OK,' and then one day, because he just moved here from San Francisco, he asked me, 'Can you cater for my house blessing, because I just bought a house?' I said, 'OK.' So I went to check on the place, and I saw the artwork and said, 'He's really an artist.'"

In 2009, the couple walked a red carpet in Los Angeles for a movie premiere, an experience Tina remembers as a departure from their everyday lives.

"Oh, it's something different," she said. "I mean, you really feel like you're a celebrity."

Tony also explored art beyond comic books, working with different materials and mediums, including work with Sega.

"Tony is a real artist because no matter what medium he used or whatever things he would do in art, he's doing it so magnificently," she said. "I mean, it's really good. Drawing with pencil or painting, everything, he does everything so well."

So much so that Tina encouraged him to pursue painting after they married. One of his paintings depicted a sabongero, or a man involved in cockfighting, a subject Tony worried might be too culturally specific for an art competition.

"I entered it in one of the art competitions," Tina said. "And he said, 'Oh, that's too Filipino. I don't think it's gonna work.' But guess what? It became the best of show at Delicato."

The Haggin Museum exhibit was another milestone for Tina, who said it had long been a dream to see Tony's work displayed there.

Museum CEO Susan Obert told CBS News Sacramento the museum offered to bring food to honor the family at the exhibit's grand opening. Tina, however, chose to cater the event herself, serving Filipino food and dessert.

Best Lumpia is still in business after Tina sold it to her brother. She said the barbecue sauce is her mother's recipe.