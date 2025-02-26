18-year-old arrested in connection with deadly November shooting in Stockton

STOCKTON – A teenage suspect has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Stockton in November, police said.

Jeanessa Williams, a 22-year-old woman from Lathrop, died after she was shot along W. Fremont Street on Nov. 9 around 8:45 p.m.

The Stockton Police Department said they were able to identify the suspect as 18-year-old Damian Ortega.

Damian Ortega was arrested in connection with a homicide in Stockton on Nov. 9, 2024. Stockton Police Department

Ortega was then arrested by deputies with the Alameda County Sheriff's Office and the gang suppression unit in an incorporated area of Hayward on Friday.

The suspect was then booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for homicide and robbery on Monday.