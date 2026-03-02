3 found dead in car in south Stockton in possible fentanyl overdose, official says

Three people were found dead in a car in south Stockton over the weekend, police say.

Stockton police say officers and medics responded near Union Street and Scotts Avenue around 10 a.m. Sunday after getting a report of several people apparently unresponsive in a vehicle.

At the scene, three men were found dead. The medical examiner took over the investigation, with police saying that there were no signs of anything suspicious.

Stockton Vice Mayor Jason Lee later released a statement saying that he was informed of the incident. He also claimed that the medical examiner's preliminary analysis found the case to be a suspected fentanyl-related overdose.

"This is heartbreaking. Fentanyl continues to devastate families in our community. If this is confirmed to be an overdose, it is yet another reminder that this crisis is real, it is deadly, and it is happening right here in our neighborhoods," Lee wrote.

The San Joaquin County Coroner's Office has said the cause of death for the three men is still pending.

Authorities have not released the identities of the men.