Watch CBS News
Local News

Large Stockton power outage was caused by train derailment, PG&E says

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Add CBS News on Google

A train derailment has caused a large power outage in Stockton on Monday morning, authorities say.

The power outage was first reported around 8 a.m., according to PG&E, and is affecting about 15,000 customers.

PG&E officials say the outage is related to a train derailment in the Stockton area. Union Pacific says the derailment happened at their Stockton Rail Yard and a power line was knocked over. No injuries were reported, Union Pacific says. 

Crews are at the scene along with first responders. Once a damage assessment is done, PG&E crews will begin restoring power.

No hazardous material was involved in the derailment, Union Pacific says.

Due to the power outage, San Joaquin Superior Court says the Stockton courthouse is closed for the day and all matters will be moved to a future date. 

PG&E estimates that power will be restored after noon on Monday.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue