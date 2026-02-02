Large Stockton power outage was caused by train derailment, PG&E says

A train derailment has caused a large power outage in Stockton on Monday morning, authorities say.

The power outage was first reported around 8 a.m., according to PG&E, and is affecting about 15,000 customers.

PG&E officials say the outage is related to a train derailment in the Stockton area. Union Pacific says the derailment happened at their Stockton Rail Yard and a power line was knocked over. No injuries were reported, Union Pacific says.

We are aware of a transmission level outage related to a train derailment in the Stockton area affecting approximately 15,000 customers. PG&E crews are on the ground now, working closely with first responders. Our first priority is making the area safe. Once the site is secure,… — Pacific Gas & Electric (@PGE4Me) February 2, 2026

Crews are at the scene along with first responders. Once a damage assessment is done, PG&E crews will begin restoring power.

No hazardous material was involved in the derailment, Union Pacific says.

Due to the power outage, San Joaquin Superior Court says the Stockton courthouse is closed for the day and all matters will be moved to a future date.

PG&E estimates that power will be restored after noon on Monday.