Stockton teens injured in weekend drive-by shootings

STOCKTON - Stockton has been rattled by a series of drive-by shootings and all of them have involved teens.

A 19-year-old was one of two teenagers hit during three shootings on Saturday. One incident happened in the Park District, and the other on Pacific Avenue and Porter Way.

Community advocates say a lot more work needs to be done to address the violence.

Toni McNeil, Executive Director of Concrete Development Inc., says, "We have got to unify as a community and work together. We have to come together in uniformity in order to ensure that our youth and our young adults have the resources that they need."

So far this year, there have been more than 2,000 violent crimes and 33 homicides in Stockton.