Shooting at Stockton house party injures 3 teens

A shooting at a Stockton house party left three teens injured early Sunday morning, Stockton Police said.

Just before 1 a.m., three teens were on the 1000 block of Parma Road after going to a house party. Police have only identified them as an 18-year-old male, an 18-year-old female and a 17-year-old girl.

Police have not said what led to the incident, but someone shot the three of them.

They were all taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police said there is no information on the shooter.