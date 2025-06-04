Stockton surgeon has been to Gaza twice, now wants cease-fire to save children

STOCKTON — A Stockton trauma surgeon gave his briefing to the United Nations about his time in the Gaza Strip, a firsthand account of what he saw and experienced working in a warzone.

Dr. Feroze Sidhwa says he volunteered because it was the right thing to do. Now, he is disappointed by the U.S.'s decision as the sole country to veto a United Nations resolution demanding a cease-fire deal because he says children are the ones dying and getting hurt the most.

"According to the War Child Alliance, nearly half of Gaza's children are suicidal," said Sidhwa at a briefing for the United Nations Security Council in late May.

He spoke about the horrific things he saw done to children during his time volunteering in Gaza as a trauma surgeon.

"I wonder if any member of this council has ever met a 5-year-old child who no longer wants to live," said Sidhwa.

We met with Sidhwa in San Joaquin County, where he's made his home for the last six years. He took his experience from San Joaquin General Hospital, where he works, to the ongoing war.

"Dealing with that kind of multi-faceted trauma, here in a controlled environment, definitely gave me a lot more confidence going abroad," he said. "I'm used to seeing people ripped up because that's something I'm used to. For normal people, they can't see a child with their head split open, or cut in two. These are horrible images to see."

Seeing the bombing and carnage is what drove Dr. Sidhwa to speak about his experience to the UN. However, on Wednesday afternoon, the United States was the sole no vote out of 15 countries, stopping a cease-fire deal.

"I knew talking at the security council wouldn't change the U.S.'s vote because if it did, the American ambassador would've shown up, but she didn't," said Sidhwa. "It's shocking, guys. There is an easy solution to all of this that doesn't involve murdering children."

Sidwha has also volunteered in Ukraine and parts of Africa. He says that experience, along with his skill set, was needed in Gaza.

"On the morning of [March] 18, the bombing campaign restarted. I think I did 9-10 operations that morning. Most trauma surgeons do 9-10 operations every 3 months," he said.

Ultimately, Sidhwa wants to see the war end peacefully and to stop seeing children as victims.

"I'm not Palestinian, I'm not Israeli, I'm not Muslim, I'm not Jewish, I'm not Arab. I have no connection to this conflict other than I'm American," said Sidhwa. "It hits you so hard you can't forget about it afterwards."

This war is in its second year, and he's gone twice. He says if it continues into its third, and the opportunity arises, he'll gladly volunteer to help in any way he can.