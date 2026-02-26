Stockton students meet with local officials to talk immigration after protest

The Stockton Unified School District (SUSD) held a discussion on immigration with students and local officials on Thursday.

Students filled Edison High School's library after school, bringing their questions to local leaders. The district's goal was for students to feel safe in their schools and in Stockton.

"This gave me sense of sentimental for my community and for those who have no papers or who are immigrants because it gave the sense of hope for me that our district was able to hear our voices for all around schools, like Franklin, Edison, Chavez, or any other schools who participated on that day (of protesting)," Abigail Santos, Franklin High School senior, said.

On hand to hear their voices were State Senator Jerry McNerney, San Joaquin County Supervisor chair Sonny Dhaliwal, Stockton Unified Police Chief Mayra Franco and representatives from Assemblymember Rhodesia Ransom's office and Stockton Mayor Christina Fugazi's office.

"We have the saying 'Whole child, whole family, whole community,' " Stockton Unified superintendent Dr. Michelle Rodriguez said. "So, we don't want it just to be in words. We want it to be in actions, and so what we know is if we are supporting the whole child so they feel social, emotionally, physically, and psychologically safe, that they will be better learners."

Students from different Stockton schools were split into groups and got to rotate to hear from local leaders up close and personal.

"We had some of our students who were part of the protest a few weeks ago, and we really support civic engagement, civic voice," Dr. Rodriguez said. "So, we wanted to invite our legislators. We wanted to invite out our local police department to have this conversation with our students, so that they can express their thoughts, they could give us their feedback because we always want to make sure that we're supporting them and supporting their families within the Stockton community."

Freshman Christopher McGill, who's also vice chair of VOICES and on the mayor's youth advisory committee, participated in the students' first protest.

"With the legislators, I want to gain how they're going about it on their side, with the chief of SUSD police, I want to know how she's going about it on her side, with the superintendent. I want to know how she's going about it," McGill said.

McGill shared he's heard from a lot of his peers throughout Stockton who are scared, so they aren't "going to care about it."

"So that's why I use my voice. I honestly feel heartbroken because I want people to feel comfortable to use their voice," McGill said. "I mean, that's essentially why we have our First Amendment right, to be able to use our voice."

In regard to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), McGill's opinion is that they can "go about it in a different way," that he learned from the county supervisor chair that ICE isn't allowed to enter anyone's home unless they have a signed warrant by a criminal judge. McGill also thinks ICE shouldn't "barge" into workplaces, schools, or churches, and that "they're picking up people off the streets instead of getting the criminals off the street and taking them back."

A recent press release from the Department of Homeland Security this week shared information about the training ICE officers receive.

"We have ensured our law enforcement officers get the best of the best training to arrest and remove murderers, rapists, pedophiles, terrorists, and gang members from our communities," DHS Deputy Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said. "Despite false claims from the media and sanctuary politicians, no training hours have been cut. Our officers receive extensive firearm training, are taught de-escalation tactics, and receive Fourth and Fifth Amendment comprehensive instruction. The training does not stop after graduation from the academy—Recruits are put on a rigorous on-the-job training program that is tracked and monitored."

After the Q&As, students got together to recap what they learned from talking to some of their local leaders. There were also therapy dogs and mental health clinicians on hand as the school district recognized that these conversations can be stressful and challenging.

"I came out here because these students are engaged, they care, they want to know answers…it was just a real pleasure to meet with them, listen to their concerns, try to answer their questions the best I can," Senator McNerney said. "But, it's really a joy to see them engaged at this level and the kind of respect they're showing for me and for themselves. I think it's great."

As to whether students were punished for protesting, Rodriguez said they weren't and that they encourage civic participation, but advise doing so on school grounds.