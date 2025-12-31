Stockton students making an impact in community with school Police Explorers

Stockton students are making an impact in their community by participating in a police program that gives them opportunities to do community outreach and learn the ins and outs of what it takes to work in law enforcement.

From getting an athletic scholarship to joining the military to becoming police officers, the Stockton Unified School District Police Explorers' mentors are helping students accomplish their dreams.

"It's definitely an outlet," Officer Anthony Tacardon said. "Coming up, growing up in Stockton, there's not much to do. I mean, you can go around and hang around at the mall, but for how long does that get boring and a safe place…yeah, this place (Explorers) you just come in, you enjoy yourself, you learn, you not only build connections with people that you meet here, you build connections outside of it with the community engagement. And that's one of the best things. You get to speak with people in your community besides being at home, stuck, locked up in your room."

That's where the Stockton Unified School District Police Explorers come in. CBS Sacramento was given access to a day-in-the-life of what a Stockton Police Explorer goes through and how they help in the community.

"Some kids have sports, some kids have clubs, but we have this," explorer and sophomore Kylah Cadman said.

Since its inception in 2013-14, Captain Roberto Marquez said it's the largest Explorer program in San Joaquin County. The program and its mentors are making an impact with students, like Officer Anthony Tacardon, who is an explorer alumnus.

"When I graduated, that was the best feeling," Officer Tacardon said. "All the hard work I had put in, in the Explorer program that ultimately helped me better prepare for the Academy, graduating and getting to see my mentor."

Officer Tacardon's mentor through the academy and the program was Captain Marquez.

"I didn't have anyone to teach me this stuff as I was growing up in south Stockton, and I know there are some other kids here that don't have that type of upbringing, but having this program here, it allows us to be our role models for our youth," Captain Marquez said.

That includes the 24 explorer cadets who are in the program now, who learn life skills, are given real-world police training, are able to learn from sworn officers and non-sworn staff, and volunteer at community events.

Heriberto Garcia graduated from high school and is an Explorer. Ever since he was a kid, he's dreamed of becoming a police officer. He said before this program, he was shy, and now, he was leading his comrades in the roll call excellently and his peers wouldn't even know he used to be shy.

"Some students, they be like, 'Oh, there's nothing to do in high school or like there's nothing to do in Stockton, right?'" Garcia said. "But, when you engage to a program like this, most likely weekend, we'll have a community service that we have to go and we will attend because we like what we do in this program. So, it's nothing that they force us to do but it's something that we like to do."

Cadman said this program has helped her grow as a person and she enjoys being able to help people to better their community.

"I like the social aspect of our program, in that we get to help the community, we get to help fellow students and it's just really nice to get to know people and to help out however we can," Cadman said.

Freshman Madalyn Westervelt was inspired by her big brother, who was also a part of the program.

"It really helped me with my confidence, public speaking, my socializing skills…," Westervelt said. "That was a really big part of me, going to the high school that I was going to and it just helped me succeed a lot with making friends and being able to introducing myself without being like stuttering or being uncomfortable around other people. It's just a very big focus for me, like it helped a lot."

Even for students who aren't necessarily interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement, this program also gives students the opportunity to learn crucial life skills that are crucial and transferable to any career they dream of pursuing.

"The discipline that we learn from them, the leadership skills, the responsibility, it's all taught all of us to become greater in our own personas," Maritza Matias-Pablo, a junior and explorer, said.

Captain Marquez is proud of these explorers, including knowing how the community gets to see the positive work they do.

"I think a program like this makes them realize that it's a person that makes themselves and it's not where they came or where they grew up or people around them," Captain Marquez said. "It's the actual person and what's inside of you. If you want to be positive, if you want to be a good leader, a good role model for other students, you can do that."

The camaraderie, communication, and connection to mentors, peers after school, and throughout the community have led these explorers to some healthy competition, winning multiple awards conducting mock real-life scenarios. They have around 30 trophies they've won at competitions against other explorer teams throughout California, where police officers give out the scores.

They're looking to add more trophies, along with more explorers. If you or your kids are interested, you can stop by their police station at 640 N San Joaquin St. in Stockton on Thursdays from 6-8 pm, where you can shadow what their classes are like and learn more.