2 Stockton businesses broken into and burglarized overnight

STOCKTON – Officers are investigating whether a pair of Stockton break-ins that happened early Friday morning are related.

Stockton police say, a little after 4 a.m., a smoke shop along N. Wilson Way was hit by burglars.

Officers believe the suspects were able to get into the store by prying open the metal door.

The suspects then took off with a number of tobacco products. It's unclear how much was stolen.

A Stockton convenience store along the 8000 block of Holman Road was also hit by burglars who smashed their way into the store early Friday morning.

Police say detectives have not been able to confirm if the burglaries are related.

No suspect descriptions were available.

Editor's note: An image used in this article has been removed after it was found that the specific smoke shop was not broken into. The article was also been updated to reflect that one business was a convenience store, not a smoke shop.