Stockton's Smith Canal Gate officially closes for first time to prevent flooding

After days of stormy weather, a new state-of-the-art gate in Stockton officially shut for the first time to prevent flooding.

More than a year after it was completed, the Smith Canal Gate was closed Monday because water levels rose to 8 feet, along with some other factors, including rising king tides and precipitation, according to Darren Suen, San Joaquin Area Flood Control Agency executive director.

"It's incredibly important keeping water off these levees to ensure that the levees don't have to have water sitting up against them a long time, preventing the risk of flooding and people remain safe in their homes during these wet times," Suen said.

The Smith Canal Gate acts as a 50-foot-wide barrier between the San Joaquin River and thousands of homes in central Stockton in flood-prone areas.

Though, Suen said there is no imminent danger of flooding and they are simply following standard protocol. But Suen encourages residents in flood-prone areas to still have an emergency preparedness kit ready, along with knowing their flood risk and looking at FEMA floodplain maps for their families.

"We love the idea of protecting lives and property. Public safety is very passionate to me, making sure that the community is safe," Suen said. "Our families, your families that live here, friends, have their daily lives, their quality of lives is protected. It's critically important."

Suen said the first-of-its-kind gate West of the Mississippi River was completed last year. He said they've practiced closing it over the summer, but this is the first official closing due to the weather.

"This gate was authorized back in 2018 by the Army Corps of Engineers," Suen said. "San Joaquin Area Flood Control Agency built the project ahead of time in partnership with the State of California."

Suen said they analyze the gauges from the California Nevada River Forecasting Center and the California Data Exchange Center, partnered with the State of California, and that they can see the Rough and Ready Island gauge and Venice Island gauge "to see how the tides are behaving."

Another benefit of the nearly $100 million project, Suen told CBS Sacramento that 8,000 homes won't have to pay flood insurance, pending a final approval letter from FEMA next month.

Ed Auerbach lives near the canal and told CBS Sacramento that he and his neighbors will still keep flood insurance but that it'll be at a much lower rate.

Auberbach said he didn't know about the gate closure but is happy with it. He said he will miss the sound of the classic sea lions that would come up to shore, as he said they're not going to be coming in once the gate's closed.

"That's good for us and if it impresses FEMA enough to lower the cost or drop the cost or drop the requirements altogether, even better," he said.

The gate reopened at 10 p.m. on Monday, and there's potential for the gate to be closed again on Tuesday, depending on weather conditions. As of now, the plan is for the gate to be shut from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m on Tuesday. The Louis Park boat ramp was also closed on Monday.