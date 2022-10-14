Stockton Serial Killer: Police working with homeless in investigation

STOCKTON — Stockton Police says the homeless population could be a useful tool in helping track down the serial killer.

Officials say the department is working with people living in different encampments to get information that could help lead to an arrest.

Stockton's Police Chief joined several community partners Thursday to provide services and resources to people living in encampments. He says they monitor encampments frequently and says the homeless population may be able to help with the investigation.

"We're out here with flyers and telling them how they can be safer. Everyone wants to be safe," Chief Stanely McFadden said.

In a news conference Thursday, chief McFadden said the homeless population has been helpful in solving crime in previous cases. He says keeping the relationship strong is critical.

"It's important that we maintain that, that we recognize them as their own community, that we need to support them, and we need to patrol as well."

Over the past few weeks, police have increased patrols near encampments and asked questions that may help with the investigation.

"I do believe more will come out of this to where we can start to build our profile or see what the motive is."

Thursday's goal was to offer support and services to people living in encampments down here, but police say as long as the serial killer is on the loose, they'll continue to make routine check-ins on high-risk areas.