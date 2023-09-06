Stockton senior, 90, robbed while sitting in her wheelchair in her front yard

STOCKTON - A Stockton senior was robbed while sitting in her driveway and now police are searching for her assailant.

The incident happened on August 29 at around 7:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of Percival Way, Stockton police say. The victim, a 90-year-old woman, was sitting in a wheelchair in her front yard, when a man walked up, stole some things she was wearing around her neck, and ran away.

Stockton PD

Fortunately, the robber was recorded on nearby surveillance video. Police describe him as a Black male, 20-25 years old, about 6 feet tall, weighing over 200 pounds, and wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and red/pink shorts.

Anyone who recognizes the man is urged to call police Detective Rust at 937-8161 or Stockton Crime Stoppers Inc. at 946-0600.