Stockton senior, 90, robbed while sitting in her wheelchair in her front yard

By Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON - A Stockton senior was robbed while sitting in her driveway and now police are searching for her assailant.

The incident happened on August 29 at around 7:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of Percival Way, Stockton police say. The victim, a 90-year-old woman, was sitting in a wheelchair in her front yard, when a man walked up, stole some things she was wearing around her neck, and ran away.

Fortunately, the robber was recorded on nearby surveillance video. Police describe him as a Black male, 20-25 years old, about 6 feet tall, weighing over 200 pounds, and wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and red/pink shorts.

Anyone who recognizes the man is urged to call police Detective Rust at 937-8161 or Stockton Crime Stoppers Inc. at 946-0600.

First published on September 6, 2023 / 11:03 AM

