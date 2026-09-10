San Joaquin County deputies open fire during Stockton chase; suspect arrested

A man was arrested after a chase through Stockton that included a deputy-involved shooting early Thursday, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies tried to stop a vehicle near South Tuxedo and North Pershing avenues shortly after 12:30 a.m., the sheriff's office said in a statement, but the driver did not pull over.

The chase continued to the southbound Interstate 5 on-ramp at March Lane, where deputies again tried to stop the vehicle.

At some point during the encounter, the sheriff's office said the driver apparently used the vehicle in an attempt to assault a deputy, prompting deputies to open fire. The driver continued on and was later arrested near Melbourne Avenue and Acacia Street, authorities said.

Neither the driver nor any deputies were injured.

Julio Llerenas, 27, has been identified by the sheriff's office as the suspected driver. He was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, evading, resisting an officer and committing a felony while on felony probation.

Llerenas' bail was set at $140,000.

Authorities have not released more details about what happened immediately before deputies opened fire or how many deputies fired their weapons.

The California Highway Patrol will investigate the deputy-involved shooting.

Caltrans said the March Lane on-ramp reopened around 10 a.m.