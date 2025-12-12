Stockton Salvation Army steps up to support families in need during the holidays

For more than a century, the Salvation Army of Stockton has been serving its community.

With food insecurity in high demand and more families needing support, the married couple who run this nonprofit aim to deliver.

In Stockton, Pastor Juan Oregel and his wife, Mony, run the Salvation Army.

"Since 1884, the Salvation Army here in Stockton has been part of this community," Juan said.

He says every dollar raised stays local.

"And through that, we're able to provide for families all year round," he said.

It's families like Rosa Esteban and her son, Jesus, and Bresa Reyes and her son, Pablo, who benefit the most.

"They're helping us so that our children are not home on cell phones for playing video games," Rosa said in Spanish.

"The kids get home and they want to watch TV. And I think it's better for them to come here to the programs and learn good things they're being taught," Bresa said in Spanish.

Juan says the youth programs they offer provide real-life skills at no cost.

"Teaching them the basic things, common skills, talking, reading, engaging, hanging out with people, sport activity, doing a little bit of homework," Juan said.

Another big part of their operation is feeding the unhoused and struggling families year-round.

"Five years ago, the amount of food boxes we were making was roughly 4,000 per year. That number has tripled. We're around 12,000," Juan said.

Their food distributions are all made possible through local partnerships and donations.

"Somehow, some way, we still manage by the grace of God to provide and be able to keep the door open and help those in our communities," Juan said.

Then, there's the upcoming holiday toy drive.

The oregels and volunteers are setting up Santa's workshop inside the Salvation Army's gymnasium.

While it's no easy feat, Juan says he's confident they'll provide toys to each household they serve.

"Because of this community and the counter-partners that we have, we've been able to provide that," Juan said.

CBS Sacramento is partnering with the United Way to make the season brighter for those in need throughout the region.

Now through Dec. 14, donate a new unwrapped gift to the CBS13 Good Day Season of Giving.