Driver shot before crashing in Stockton, suspect on the run

A 24-year-old driver was shot before he crashed in Stockton on Sunday evening, police said.

Officers responded to S. Center Street around 6:30 p.m., finding the man had been shot.

An investigation determined the man and a 35-year-old passenger were heading south on Center Street when the suspect in another vehicle shot at their vehicle.

The driver was wounded and crashed into another vehicle in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

The passenger was not injured and the suspect vehicle took off from the scene.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Stockton Police Department.