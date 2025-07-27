Watch CBS News
Crime

Stockton woman sitting in her car shot during robbery struggle

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

A Stockton woman sitting in her car was shot during a robbery early Sunday morning, Stockton Police said.

Just after 2 a.m., police said that a 44-year-old woman was sitting in her car on the 500 block of North Stanislaus Street when a man forced his way into her car.

The suspect allegedly shot the woman during a struggle and then left the scene with her purse, police said.

She was taken to a hospital with an injury that was not life-threatening.

According to police, the suspect showed up at a hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was arrested at the hospital, police said. 

Police identified the suspect as 27-year-old Antonio Eppinger and said he was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and robbery.

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue