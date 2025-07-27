Stockton woman sitting in her car shot during robbery struggle

A Stockton woman sitting in her car was shot during a robbery early Sunday morning, Stockton Police said.

Just after 2 a.m., police said that a 44-year-old woman was sitting in her car on the 500 block of North Stanislaus Street when a man forced his way into her car.

The suspect allegedly shot the woman during a struggle and then left the scene with her purse, police said.

She was taken to a hospital with an injury that was not life-threatening.

According to police, the suspect showed up at a hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was arrested at the hospital, police said.

Police identified the suspect as 27-year-old Antonio Eppinger and said he was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and robbery.