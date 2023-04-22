Stockton robbery victim shot at suspects after they took his bag, police say

STOCKTON – A person who was being robbed in Stockton shot at the suspects during the incident, police say.

The incident happened just after 6 p.m. Friday right in front of a business along S. San Joaquin Street. According to the Stockton Police Department, two suspects approached the victim and took his bag.

Both suspects were armed, police say, but apparently so was the victim – who pulled out a gun and shot at the suspects.

It's unclear how many shots were fired.

Police say the suspects got into a car and took off. No injuries have been reported, including by the victim or the suspects.

The exact contents of the bag that was stolen have not been disclosed.

Officers remain at the scene investigating the incident. No description of the suspects or the vehicle they left in has been released.