Stockton police release video of officer shooting ax-wielding suspect

The Stockton Police Department released video Thursday of an officer shooting a man wielding an ax in early May.

The shooting happened along Deep Cliff Way, off Houston Avenue, on May 4, around 7 a.m. Police said they responded to reports that a suspicious man was armed with an ax on Nevada Street, about a mile from where the shooting happened.

Police said the suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Moises Andrade, was trying to break down the door of a home but left the area.

Officers later contacted Andrade inside a garage along Deep Cliff Way. The video shows Andrade in the garage, unarmed, but he soon picked up an ax and closed the garage door.

He opened the garage door again and officers gave repeated commands to drop the ax, the video showed. Police said one officer grabbed his gun and another grabbed his taser.

This is when police said Andrade took a "pre-assaultive stance" and raised the ax. This is when an officer shot Andrade, who was later taken to a hospital where he died, police said.

The police department identified the officer involved as Gabriel Sixtos, who was hired in 2017 and assigned to the field operations division.

The department released the video on Facebook. Viewer discretion is advised.