Stockton Police investigating series of robberies Saturday night

STOCKTON — Police in Stockton are investigating a series of robberies and attempted robberies Saturday night.

In the first, around 8:15 p.m. two men in their front yard in the 700 block of North Pilgrim Street were approached by suspects on foot armed with guns. The suspects struck both victims before stealing their property and fleeing, according to the police log.

The men were treated on scene by medics.

About 15 minutes later, a man sleeping near Lafayette and Madison streets was awoken by a man armed with a weapon.

The suspect attempted to steal the victim's property and shot him with a BB gun as the victim fled, according to police.

He, too, was treated by medics.

The suspects in both incidents were described as black men.

Then, around 8:46 p.m., two people arrived home after dinner in the 9500 block of Duchess Lane when two suspects approached them in their driveway armed with weapons. Police say they stole their property before fleeing in a vehicle.

At 9 p.m., a man was working at a business in the 5600 block of North Pershing Avenue when two black men and another man of unknown race approached him armed with weapons and demanding cash and property.

They stole the items and fled in a vehicle, according to police.

In the last attempted robbery reported, a woman was walking in the area of Lincoln and Washington streets when she said she was attacked from behind by suspects who attempted to steal her backpack.

They, too, were armed with weapons and described as a black female, Hispanic female and an unknown race male.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.