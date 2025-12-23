Stockton police hold multiple events aimed at connecting with the community

STOCKTON -- On Tuesday, Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden and other members of the department held multiple events across the city, starting with introducing a long-awaited substation at the Sierra Vista community in South Stockton.

"When we had to remove our officers from HUD enforcement, there's been a need," Stockton Police Department Chief Stanley McFadden said. "Now we're filling that gap where we're coming back better than ever with the renewed partnership with HUD and just a great location where they're already used to seeing us."

It's not just a substation for police and community service officers. It's also a place for connecting.

"We would always come here to my brother's house and there was a police substation, so we felt safe just because the presence of the police department was here," Stockton Vice Mayor Jason Lee shared. "That was also a time where we knew our officers. We knew them by name: Blondie, Superman, Sandoval. We knew our officers because we had community policing."

After the ribbon was cut, the chief made his way up north for a community walk. He and the department went from business to business -- 36 of them -- to check in.

For owners in the Hammer Ranch Shopping Center, they say crime in the area has decreased, but seeing the chief and officers in their business makes a big difference.

"A little bit less in this area," Restaurant Owner Bhupender Singh said. "I hope since the chief has come over here, I believe that it can be dissolved totally."

Then, the department held another ribbon cutting to make improvements to their own station downtown with a brand new, state-of-the-art Wellness Center so they can be best fit to serve.

The goal of the day was to connect with the community as a whole.

"They're going have eyes on the community so they can feel a little bit more comfortable about stepping outside of their home, walking to the park, walking to school," Stockton Mayor Christina Fugazi shared. "We should be able to feel safe in the community that we live in."

Chief McFadden shared that the city has seen a decrease in crime just this year by nearly 28% compared to the last.

They hope for that trend to continue into the new year, but as he said, it all starts with partnering with the community.