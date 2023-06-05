Armed suspect killed by police in shootout in Stockton

STOCKTON — A man who fired a gun at police was shot dead by officers in Stockton on Sunday, authorities said.

Investigators said it may be connected to three other shootings that occurred earlier in the day across two counties.

Stockton police said two of the shootings occurred in Sacramento County but did not give an exact location. A third shooting occurred in the area of I-5 and Turner Road in San Joaquin County. A silver sedan was tied to all three.

A vehicle matching the description of the silver sedan was later found abandoned on southbound I-5 near Hammer Lane. Moments later, dispatchers began receiving calls regarding a man waving a gun on Mariners Driver near Hammer Lane.

When Stockton police arrived at the scene, the suspect allegedly began firing at them. The officers returned fire, hitting and killing the suspect.

Stockton police said all involved officers are OK.

The CHP Valley Division is investigating the shootings on I-5 at Turner Road and in Sacramento County.

No one was injured in the I-5 and Turner Road shooting. It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured in the Sacramento shootings.