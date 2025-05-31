Stockton Police arrest suspect in deadly East Main Street shooting

Stockton Police said they arrested a suspect on Friday in the May 23 killing of a 30-year-old man.

The suspect was identified by police as 31-year-old Efrain Hinojoza.

The shooting happened on May 23 on the 2400 block of East Main Street. Police said they responded to reports of a person shot around 11:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 30-year-old man who had been shot in the chest. He was taken to a hospital but later died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives began investigating the shooting, and police said they identified Hinojoza as a suspect.

Stockton Police said its officers and the U.S. Marshals task force found Hinojoza and arrested him in Stockton. He was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of homicide.