Stockton police arrest parolee in Oct. 27 homicide on Market Street

A 35-year-old parolee has been arrested in connection with an October 27 homicide that happened in Stockton, police said on Monday.

Stockton police said officers were called to Market Street and Wilson Way around 7:27 a.m. that day after receiving a report of a man lying on the ground. First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The San Joaquin County Medical Examiner's Office later determined the man died from internal injuries and ruled the case a homicide.

Stockton police said detectives identified the suspect as Hector Mariscal Gonzalez, who was wanted as a parolee at large. Investigators located Gonzalez on Monday and took him into custody without incident.

Gonzalez was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on charges of homicide and parole violation, police said.

Stockton police say the investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department.