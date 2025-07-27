Stockton Police arrest man suspected of arson after hours-long standoff

Stockton Police said a man was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide and arson after an hours-long standoff Saturday night.

Around 8:45 p.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of East Roosevelt Street. Police said the suspect allegedly set fire to his backyard before barricading himself in a nearby home.

According to police, the standoff lasted several hours and ended with the suspect walking out of the home. When he walked out, police said he refused to follow commands, and they had to use force to detain him.

Police said he was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, and he was arrested on suspicion of arson, attempted homicide and resisting arrest.

Stockton Police identified him as Rodrigo Nayotl-Acuahuitl.