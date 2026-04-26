Stockton police arrest 2 men in their 60s after alleged cane fight

Stockton police said two men in their 60s were arrested after getting into a fight on Saturday.

Around 4:10 p.m., officers were called to the 700 block of East Martin Luther King Boulevard for a report of two people in a physical altercation.

Investigators at the scene learned two men attacked each other with a cane, and that one of them tried to hit the other with his car, police said.

Stockton police identified them as 69-year-old James Heard and 67-year-old John Greathouse. Both were arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. Heard, additionally, was arrested on suspicion of vandalism, according to police.

Investigators did not specify which of the men was the one in the vehicle, and they have not said what sparked the confrontation.