Stockton police have made 61 hires this year, most since 2018

STOCKTON — The Stockton Police Department has made 61 hires so far this year, marking the most for the department in a year since 2018.

Just a few years ago, the department had 100 officer vacancies. As of early July, they sit at just over half that.

Just over a year ago, the department had 353 sworn officers. As of Wednesday, that number is up to 372. City records show that the last time the department was near this number was in April 2015.

"It's about quality over quantity. I think we're meeting in that sweet spot where we're recruiting those quality candidates to fill those vacancies," said Officer Omer Edhah.

Recruitment, they say, has been one of their top priorities. On Wednesday,16 new police trainees graduated from San Joaquin Delta College.

"With these 16 new graduates from the academy, we can't wait for them to go out and hit the streets and answer the next call for service," Edhah said.

Edhah credits the increase to recruitment efforts outside of Stockton.

"We've reached corners we have not reached or touched before, as far as recruiting. We've revamped our entire recruiting department. We are recruiting all the time, all over the place," he said.

The city has allocated funds in the general fund for 425 police officers. They aim to get to that point and are hopeful to increase those numbers soon, with the possibility of two substations opening up on the south side of the city.