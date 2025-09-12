Stockton-to-Bay Area drug trafficker sentenced to 8 years in state prison

A man convicted of trafficking drugs from San Joaquin County to the Bay Area was sentenced to eight years in state prison, prosecutors said Friday.

The San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office said 46-year-old Louis Taylor was sentenced on Tuesday after pleading no contest in May to possessing for sale several pounds of cocaine, heroin and other drugs, along with an enhancement of being armed at the time. He was immediately remanded into custody.

On Feb. 28, the Alameda County Narcotics Task Force and the Pinole Police Department served warrants and Taylor's homes in Oakland and Stockton. Officers seized 11.86 lbs. of cocaine, 1.2 lbs. of cocaine base, 2.1 lbs. of MDMA, 1.97 lbs. of heroin, 21.2 grams of hydrocodone pills, 14.3 grams of marijuana, two handguns, two assault rifles, and $54,307 in U.S. currency, the DA's Office said.

According to a press statement, Taylor admitted to purchasing 4-5 kilograms of cocaine every three to four weeks in Stockton and transporting 2-3 kilograms to Oakland for sale. The statement said the ACNTF sought prosecution by the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office due to its strong track record in handling complex drug trafficking cases.

"We were proud to partner with ACNTF to ensure justice in this case," said District Attorney Ron Freitas in a prepared statement. "Our office is deeply committed to protecting our communities by prosecuting those who engage in illegal drug trafficking in San Joaquin County.