2 suspects in deadly shooting at Stockton's Oak Park arrested

STOCKTON – Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at a Stockton park earlier this month.

Stockton police said on Wednesday that Kamarion Smith was arrested on homicide charges in connection with a shooting at Oak Park on April 2.

Later in the day, police said that a 17-year-old was identified and located in the city. That teen has since been booked in juvenile hall on a homicide charge.

Kamarion Smith, 18, was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at Stockton's Oak Park on April 2, 2025. Stockton Police Department

A 20-year-old man who was shot was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Smith was located and arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force. The other teen, whose name was not released due to his age, was apprehended by U.S. Marshals and Stockton police.