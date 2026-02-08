Watch CBS News
Crime

Stockton men killed during alleged robbery at flea market identified

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

Add CBS News on Google

The two men killed in a shooting at a Stockton flea market during an alleged robbery were identified on Sunday by the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner's Office.

They were identified as Angel Gustavo Muñoz, 26, and Sergio Guadalupe Muñoz, 34, both of Stockton.

Police said the shooting on Jan. 18 happened during a robbery at the flea market, and that the employees who shot the two men did so in self-defense. They were not being charged, police said.

According to the property manager, the business is a jewelry shop, and is one of 50 businesses at the flea market.

A woman was also injured in the shooting. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue