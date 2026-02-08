Stockton men killed during alleged robbery at flea market identified

The two men killed in a shooting at a Stockton flea market during an alleged robbery were identified on Sunday by the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner's Office.

They were identified as Angel Gustavo Muñoz, 26, and Sergio Guadalupe Muñoz, 34, both of Stockton.

Police said the shooting on Jan. 18 happened during a robbery at the flea market, and that the employees who shot the two men did so in self-defense. They were not being charged, police said.

According to the property manager, the business is a jewelry shop, and is one of 50 businesses at the flea market.

A woman was also injured in the shooting.