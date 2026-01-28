Watch CBS News
Employees acted in self-defense in deadly shooting at Stockton flea market, police say

By
Brandon Downs
shooting at the Stockton flea market that left two people dead and one wounded was ruled as self-defense during a robbery, police said on Wednesday. 

The shooting happened around noon on Jan. 18 at the flea market on South El Dorado Street. 

Police said the shooting was ruled self-defense during a robbery. The business's employees are not currently charged and the investigation is ongoing, police said. 

The property manager told CBS Sacramento that a robbery had occurred at a jewelry shop at the flea market. 

Two men died and a woman suffered a non-life-threatening injury. 

