Employees acted in self-defense in deadly shooting at Stockton flea market, police say

A shooting at the Stockton flea market that left two people dead and one wounded was ruled as self-defense during a robbery, police said on Wednesday.

The shooting happened around noon on Jan. 18 at the flea market on South El Dorado Street.

Police said the shooting was ruled self-defense during a robbery. The business's employees are not currently charged and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

The property manager told CBS Sacramento that a robbery had occurred at a jewelry shop at the flea market.

Two men died and a woman suffered a non-life-threatening injury.