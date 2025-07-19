Stockton man suspected of starting Northern California fire as retaliation

Cal Fire on Saturday said a Stockton man was arrested on suspicion of setting fire to a Butte County resident's property in late June as retaliation.

The man allegedly drove up to Palemo on Jun 28 with two people, and got into a "heated argument" with the resident on June 29, Cal Fire said.

After the argument, he allegedly set fire to the resident's property and drove back to Stockton, Cal Fire said.

According to Cal Fire, investigators identified 50-year-old Stockton resident Raymond Lee Wilson as a suspect. He was arrested on July 17 on a signed warrant, Cal Fire said.

He was arrested without incident and booked into the Butte County Jail on suspicion of arson to wildland and use of an accelerant, Cal Fire said. His bail was set to $150,000.

The fire burned one acre.