Stockton man Jacob VanZant who is considered at-risk reported missing in Lodi

LODI - Police in Lodi are looking for a missing man who may be in danger. They're now turning to the public for assistance.

Jacob VanZant, 24, was last seen on February 17 at a restaurant in downtown Lodi. He was driving a white 2004 Honda Pilot with a California license plate number 5JBC311. When he didn't come back to his home in Stockton, his family reported him missing, according to a Lodi Police Department statement.

Initially, there was no reason to think he was in danger, but on February 20, police learned VanZant may have some health issues that put him at risk.

Lodi PD

Police are following up on tips and working with other agencies to find him.

If you have any information about Jacob's whereabouts, you're asked to call the Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6727 or Detective Kautz at 209-269-4833.