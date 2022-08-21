Dive team says they've found Kiely Rodni's car with body inside; authorities working to confirm identity

PLACER COUNTY -- A specialty dive team says they've found a body inside a sunken car belonging to a Truckee teenager who's been missing for more than two weeks. Meanwhile, authorities say they are working to confirm the identity.

Adventures With Purpose, a YouTube-famous dive team, posted Sunday afternoon on Facebook saying that they found a vehicle with a body inside in 14 feet of water. While the group didn't specify where the vehicle was found, they said that family and law enforcement were notified.

Rodni, 16, of Truckee, has been missing since the early morning hours of Aug. 6. She was last seen at a party with hundreds of other young people at the Prosser Family Campground. On Sunday, a large law enforcement presence was near the campground, which is located on Prosser Creek Reservoir, just north of Truckee.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office say it is working to determine the identity of the body.

Rodni's disappearance prompted a massive search and rescue effort, involving several local, state and federal agencies. For the last two weeks, teams of searchers have spent nearly 20,000 manhours looking for Rodni.

During this time, family members repeatedly requested that people share tips with law enforcement. Placer County officials said they received more than 1,800 tips in the case, at times overwhelming investigators.

Authorities in Placer County initially were investigating Rodni's disappearance as a possible abduction, as both her car and phone were also missing. However, there was never an Amber Alert issued in the case, as the California Highway Patrol said it didn't fit the criteria.

Sami Smith, Rodni's friend, told CBS13 in the aftermath of her friend's disappearance that she was with Rodni most of the night. Smith said that Rodni was planning to sleep at the campground.

"I know that she wasn't in the right mindset or state to drive," Smith said. "And if she were to have driven, she wouldn't have made it far."

Adventures With Purpose, the dive team with more than 1 million YouTube followers, usually works to solve cold cases. But after many viewers reached out to the group about Rodni's case, they said that they wanted to help law enforcement as they specialize in underwater searches, particularly in cold water.

Adventures With Purpose began searching for Rodni on Saturday. Their investigation is separate from the one conducted by law enforcement.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

