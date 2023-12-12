Stockton man convicted of June 2022 first-degree murder of his own wife

STOCKTON — A Stockton man was convicted of the first-degree murder of his own wife, which happened in June 2022, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Sergio Torres shot his wife, Sonia Suarez, on June 4, 2022, along Mudford Avenue. He was arrested nearly a week later, on June 10, after he drove through a stop sign in Sidney, Nebraska.

Suarez was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

"In the pursuit of justice, we have confronted the darkness that shrouded the heinous act committed by Sergio Torres," San Joaquin County District Attorney Ron Freitas said in a news release announcing the conviction. "Today's murder conviction serves as a solemn reminder that domestic violence will be met with the full force of the law."

Torres is scheduled to be sentenced on February 5, 2024.