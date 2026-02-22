Stockton Kings receive G-League championship rings, celebrate Black History Month

It's a meaningful day in Stockton at Adventist Health Arena, where Black History is being celebrated and the team receives its G-League championship rings.

Ringing in Sunday's game before tipoff was a championship ring celebration where players, staff, and coaches on the 2024-25 team were honored. The first 1,000 fans also received a G-League championship keychain.

Stockton's Venture Academy High School basketball team made it a team bonding event.

"I think just the brotherhood you probably build when you go through an experience like that and they're on a run right now to try to win a section title, as well, and a ring themselves, so I think it's good for them to see it, and see brotherhood at another level," Eric King, Venture Academy head coach said.

Decked in Black History-themed jerseys, the Stockton Kings paid tribute to Black History. The jerseys will be auctioned off in support of the team's community initiatives.

"It means everything," Jayden Akuva, Venture Academy point guard, said.

"I think it's good for them to understand there's different cultures out here and the history that has happened here in the United States and I think it's good for them to just participate and learn their culture and other cultures," King said.

The National Anthem was sung by the Bristow Middle School choir with a halftime performance by Christian hip-hop artist Miles Minnick.

"I'm excited to just know about different cultures and how they represent," Landon Tango, Venture Academy point guard, said. "It's going to be fun."

Fifth-grader Jadalynn's dad is an EMT worker at the arena for the game and recognized the importance of celebrating Black History at Sunday's game.

"It's a historical moment that is really important to celebrate because they got their rights and it's a really good day to celebrate for them," Jadalynn said.

Coach King, who is from Stockton, told CBS Sacramento that basketball is "really big" in the community and that the city needed something like this team.

And for the Stockton Kings, they've been a team this season who've been able to say Stockton is the defending G-League champion–an inspiration for a high school team like Venture who is venturing out to get their own high school championship.