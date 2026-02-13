Stockton Kings host NBA G-League's Mexico City Capitanes while celebrating Hispanic heritage

It was Hispanic Heritage Night as the Stockton Kings hosted the NBA G-League's first team outside of the U.S. and Canada, the Mexico City Capitanes. Wednesday night, Mexico City won, but Thursday, on a back-to-back, Stockton would hope to bounce back in a battle for first in the West.

"It's great because they're from Mexico City, they're actually from Mexico," Luis Rodriguez, Stockton resident, said. "They come out here and play, of course, you want to also cheer them on while we cheer our own home team on."

Stockton Unified's Edison High School mariachi band welcomed fans next to a huge "Los Kings" lighted sign inside the arena.

"It's good for all the cultures," Shauna Zavala, Stockton Kings fan, said. "Stockton is Mexican; we have all cultures here, but it's good to bring all cultures together and celebrate each culture as an individual."

And on the court, the defending G-League champions Stockton, paying homage to the culture, represented with "Los Kings" bright-colored jerseys against Mexico City, who were first in the G-League's Western Conference entering Thursday evening's game.

The Stockton Kings defended their home court, coming away with a 113-98 victory, climbing to tie for first in the West at 13-6.

Dexter Dennis, who finished with 12 points, seven rebounds, and four assists, said it was a tough game, and that Wednesday, Mexico City got the best of them, but they made some adjustments, were dialed in on the defensive end, and that their offense "reaped the benefits because of that."

Dennis talked to CBS Sacramento after the game about what it means to represent Los Kings on Hispanic Heritage Night.

"It means a lot," Dennis said. "I think we have, just from me being here for almost this two years. The Hispanic and Latino community makes up a big part of our fanbase, so anything we can do to give support and thanks for them to coming out supporting us. We love the jerseys. We love the design, the color, so it's a pleasure. I can't wait to see what the next style we have."

Dennis has been with this team for two years and enjoys playing for Stockton.

"I think the Sacramento Kings and the Stockton Kings do a good job of looking after G-League guys," Dennis said. "It varies from team to team, but I think in Stockton/Sacramento, we have a great setup. They take care of us. So, I like playing for Stockton 209. I know a lot of us guys do. It's a great city, a great community, we're passionate about it."

Coach Will Scott is in his first year at the helm of the Stockton Kings and wants to give the community a team they're proud of.

"Means everything to me, just as far as the time spent working up to an opportunity like this and, as we talked about before the season, we just want to give this community and the fanbase a team they can be proud of," Scott said. "Obviously, we've had success here the last few years, so hopefully the fans are continuing to see how hard we're working every day to give them a team they can be proud of."

The mariachi band also performed the National Anthem before the game.

"It was awesome having the special uniforms to commemorate the special night," Scott said. "And, hopefully, they enjoyed the result of the game tonight, at least. I know last night we came up a little short, but it was a lot of fun. The pregame was awesome with the mariachi band. I know we're always supposed to look at the flag, but I wanted to watch the band because I'm a big music guy. But, it was a great night."

There was also a halftime traditional dance performance by Danzantes Del Vall Folklorico (Dancers of the Folklorico Valley). Mexico City Capitanes' mascot, Juanjolote, joined the Stockton Kings' mascot, Dunkson, for both games.

The first 500 fans received ponchos. Alexis Duarte joined Rodriguez at the game, and they both got ponchos. Rodriguez immediately sported the poncho and said it's customary in Mexico to use one to keep warm and that it's "perfect for tonight."

"It means a lot for our culture to be able to be here and represent our country," Duarte said.

To 14-year-old Amanda Nelson and 22-year-old Benjamin Nelson, Mexican-American siblings and Stockton residents, this game also means so much more.

"I'm really honored with everything going on in the world, I'm glad that we, still in Stockton, are letting this happen," Amanda, who's also a Lincoln High School student, said. "I think it's a great symbol to show a lot of people that, hey, we're here, and we're not going to go down without a fight. Viva Mexico. I'm really glad that we have the opportunity to share that in Stockton."

"Mexico, it's been a part of my culture, it hasn't been quite as often but I know that my roots down there has always been my family for so long and I want to make sure that coming out here, not only am I rooting for Mexico City Capitanes, but I'm also rooting for everyone else here, everyone that's been fighting, because I know it's been tough out there,. But, we need to make a stand and we need to make a change.""

It was a win-win night, no matter who ended up winning. With such a rich Latino heritage and history in Stockton, fans were happy if either team came away with the victory. On Wednesday, it was Mexico City. But, on Thursday, it was their home team of Stockton.

"Viva Mexico, viva Stockton," Rodriguez said.