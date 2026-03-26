Jollibee sets April 3 opening for new Stockton restaurant

Stockton's new Jollibee restaurant now has a grand opening date.

The company announced Thursday that the restaurant, being built near Pacific Avenue and West March Lane, will open April 3. Only to-go, drive-thru and online orders will be available at first, however.

To celebrate, Jollibee says the first 50 drive-thru and first 50 to-go customers will receive a free year's supply of Chickenjoy – the restaurant's signature dish.

Those who miss out on opening day will have another chance at giveaways. On April 4, the first 50 drive-thru and first 50 to-go customers will receive free Jollibee bucket hats and journals.

On April 5, the first customers will receive free decorative lights.

Jollibee is the Philippines' largest fast-food chain and has been expanding its presence in the U.S. in recent years, with dozens of locations now operating across California.

Stockton previously had a Jollibee on West Lane, but that location closed in 2018.