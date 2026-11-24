A person has died after being struck by a San Joaquin Regional Transit District bus on Interstate 5 in Stockton early Tuesday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 4:15 a.m. on the northbound side of the freeway, south of Pershing Avenue.

Officers said the bus was traveling in the No. 4 lane as the pedestrian crossed into its path.

After striking the pedestrian, the bus driver pulled over to the right shoulder and remained at the scene.

The pedestrian died from their injuries, CHP said.

No other details about the person, including their name and age, were immediately released.

Lanes were blocked for some time, but were cleared just after 6 a.m.