Stockton community honors victims of Cleveland Elementary School shooting 37 years later

Thirty-seven years after the tragic shooting at Cleveland Elementary School, the Stockton community gathered Saturday to remember the five children who lost their lives and the dozens more who were injured.

On Jan. 17, 1989, a lone gunman opened fire on students during recess at Cleveland Elementary School, forever changing Stockton.

Just over half a mile from the school, dozens of community members gathered at Oak Park to honor the victims and reflect on their lasting legacy.

One by one, the names of the five children were read aloud, each followed by the ringing of a bell. Photos of the students stood as a powerful visual reminder of lives cut short.

"I don't ever want our community to forget those five beautiful children," aquote from former Cleveland Elementary principal Pat Busher was also read aloud.

"Thirty-seven years ago, a lone gunman fired shots into the playground where almost 400 students were playing at recess," said survivor Judy Weldon.

The shooter, 24-year-old Patrick Purdy, killed five children, wounded more than 30 others, and then took his own life.

"This is one of those dates that many Stocktonians have etched in their collective memory," said Niki Smith with Cleveland School Remembers. "There are many dates in history like that, but here in Stockton, it's January 17th."

While the pain of that day remains, organizers say remembrance is also about moving forward. During Saturday's ceremony, five maple trees were planted at Oak Park, each dedicated to one of the children who lost their lives. The trees are meant to stand for generations as living memorials.

"When we plant a tree, we plant a legacy," Weldon said. "The lives of the children lost have shaped the future in ways we didn't imagine."

The group Cleveland School Remembers says it remains committed to ensuring the tragedy and the lives lost are never forgotten.