Stockton homicide suspect arrested during Nevada County traffic stop

A man accused of shooting and killing a 69-year-old Stockton in March was arrested this week in Nevada County, officials said.

The Stockton Police Department said officers responded around 1:50 p.m. on March 22 to the area of South El Dorado Street and East Hazelton Avenue following reports of a shooting.

Officers found the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim later died from his injuries at an area hospital.

In the months since, detectives identified 44-year-old Daniel Paradiso as the suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest in connection with the killing.

On June 1, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop and took Paradiso into custody, police said.

Paradiso was later transported back to Stockton and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on a homicide charge.

The investigation remains ongoing.