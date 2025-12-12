Watch CBS News
Woman's death outside Stockton church ruled homicide

By
Brandon Downs
Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

Stockton police say they are investigating a woman's death outside of a church as a homicide. 

Around 8:50 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the area of God's Throne Baptist Church on the corner of E. Lindsay Street and N. Sutter Street. 

At the scene, police said they located a woman unresponsive and had died, police said. Her identification has not been released.

In an update Friday afternoon, police said her death was ruled a homicide, saying she had lacerations to the upper body. 

No suspect information was available. 

