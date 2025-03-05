17-year-old killed in Stockton shooting on Dovewood Street

Teen, 17, shot and killed on Dovewood Street in Stockton

Teen, 17, shot and killed on Dovewood Street in Stockton

Teen, 17, shot and killed on Dovewood Street in Stockton

STOCKTON – A homicide investigation is underway in Stockton after a teenager was shot and killed early Wednesday morning.

Stockton police say officers responded to the 600 block of Dovewood Street just before 2 a.m. to investigate reports of a person shot.

At the scene, a 17-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound.

The boy was transported to the hospital, but police say he later died. His name has not been released by authorities at this point in the investigation.

Exactly what led up to the boy being shot is now being investigated by detectives. No suspect information was available.