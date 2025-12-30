Stockton grandfather dies after running into burning home to save grandson

It was a final act of love in the face of uncertainty. It was the early morning hours near Stockton on Saturday when 69-year-old Jose Villalta woke up to the smell of smoke in the family's home on Sunny Road.

"My dad hears a noise and tells my mom, 'I think something's going on.' She goes, 'Don't worry about it. Go back to sleep.' He gets up and then realizes the house is in flames," Wilbert Villalta, Jose's son, explained.

Jose Villalta woke up his entire family, all five of them, and got them outside to safety. That's when he realized his 14-year-old grandson was missing.

"His grandson, my nephew, was still inside. He goes inside, without hesitation," Wilbert Villalta shared. "I've seen footage of the flames and they were intense. He got him out and then he just never came out."

Jose Villalta died in the fire after saving his family's lives.

It was a selfless act that his family says he was known for as a hardworking immigrant and beloved, retired custodian for the Ripon Unified School District.

"My dad was an amazing person," Wilbert said, "He helps anyone. Everyone. Never says no," Wilbert Villalta said. "After looking at the house, I realized that it could have been a lot worse. Everyone in there could have perished. It was a miracle that everyone got out."

A family has been left broken. But even in the face of tragedy, they said they know this grandfather's love and strength will continue to move them forward.

"I think with faith, we can do it again, with faith and community that surrounds us. I have no doubt that we're going to be OK. That's what he knew," Wilbert said. "I love him dearly. Just thank you for everything."

They have also organized an online fundraiser, which has raised nearly $13,000 as of this story, to help cover funeral expenses, temporary housing, and replace any belongings lost in the blaze.

In terms of the fire investigation, it is still ongoing but officials say they will likely have answers by the end of the week.