San Joaquin County wants to turn Stockton golf course into homeless campground

STOCKTON — San Joaquin County is looking to spend almost $10 million to purchase a Stockton golf course and its land.

While exactly what the land will be used for is still being determined, the county Board of Supervisors said that some ideas are to place certain department headquarters and a campground for the homeless there.

The Oakmoore Golf Course on Wilson Way closed down just a few weeks ago and could soon be one of San Joaquin County's largest purchases — 62 acres of land for around $9.6 million.

Miguel Villapudua, chair of the county Board of Supervisors, said the land will "be huge to put some of these homeless people into shelter."

The county said in a statement:

"As it relates to the discussion of a safe camping project, the county will perform its due diligence before determining if the area is suitable for such a use."

Sharon Benninger has been a homeless advocate in Stockton for 10 years. She's seen the number of homeless people in San Joaquin County skyrocket to over 4,700.

"They just need help," she said, "and many of them want it."

Benninger likes the idea of a campground run by the county, where those who need a stable place to stay can go.

"I hope it happens," Benninger said. "They need advocates. They need counseling. That's going to make the difference."

The multi-million dollar purchase is set to take place Dec. 10 at the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors meeting.