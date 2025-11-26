Stockton gas station lowers prices to thank customers this Thanksgiving

Gas prices are down again this Thanksgiving holiday at Ernie's General Store in Stockton as a gift of gratitude for customers.

Jose Ortega, a Stockton resident, showed up on Wednesday to get gas from Ernie Giannecchini's gas station. Drivers like Ortega filled up for around $37.

Giannecchini's been lowering his gas station's prices for a few years around the holidays. He started for Thanksgiving week on Monday, with prices on Wednesday at $3.59 a gallon. Across the street at another gas station, it's $4.49.

"If it wasn't for my customers, I wouldn't be in business. I wouldn't have made it 47 years," Giannecchini said. "I have to try to give back to them when I can."

Chuck Shifflett was on his way to Lodi and said he knew Ernie's General Store had the cheapest gas around, so he drove out of the way from San Andreas to fill up.

"Absolutely awesome," Shifflett said. "I wish there was more like him everywhere, not just here. See, you only get it here."

Ortega said he may use the extra money he saved for Christmas, while Shifflett said it's extra money in his pocket because you don't know what's going to come up.

Giannecchini is hoping his suppliers work with him to keep prices down. So far, they are, and said they've seen Stockton gas prices drop 10-15 cents since Monday.

"As long as I can break even and make a little bit, they come in, they're happy, they might buy a couple great sandwiches, the best sandwiches west of Italy, and great Italian meats and products that I have imported from Italy," Giannecchini said.

Just like he did last year, Giannecchini said he hopes to keep these low gas prices through Christmas, into next year.

"When the holiday season is here, and I can do it, if I can, I like to show my gratitude by lowering the prices and having the people show up like they're doing right now," Giannecchini said.