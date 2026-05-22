Stockton mayor says cause of foul-smelling tap water has been found

Stockton's mayor says the issue that caused a spike in reports of smelly and off-tasting tap water in the city has been identified and is being addressed.

Many Stockton residents have been complaining of foul-smelling tap water since last week, but water providers have insisted it is safe to drink.

Mayor Christina Fugazi said in a statement Thursday that Stockton Municipal Utilities and Cal Water, which both provide water service to the city, identified the issue and are continuing to remediate it.

"I want to recognize the speed and coordination of the City of Stockton's municipal utilities staff and Cal Water in addressing this issue. Within hours of the first reports, both agencies had staff testing the water and flushing the lines," Fugazi stated.

Officials still have not said exactly what the issue was, but Fugazi said there was no threat to public health.

Residents have been upset and frustrated by the taste and smell.

"I'm not allowing my child to drink that, and just because we can't see it now, we know that doesn't mean it's not there, because now we see it," Stockton resident John Adams said earlier in the week.

Fugazi noted that reports of foul water have dropped considerably since last week.

Cal Water says testing found no bacteria and that odor levels remained below state limits.