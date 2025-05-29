Stockton's Food Source, last remaining U.S. location, to close for good

Food Source's last remaining location is in Stockton. Now it's closing for good.

STOCKTON — The city of Stockton is losing yet another grocery discount store.

Food Source, under parent company Raley's, announced it is closing its location on West Hammer Lane for good on June 6. It's been the last remaining Food Source in operation nationwide.

Nearly all of the Family Dollar stores, all the 99-cent stores, and Big Lots have left the city, and the Stockton Sears closed last year.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture actually considers a large portion of the West Hammer Lane area a food desert for people who live more than half a mile away.

A lot of the big-box stores left because of nationwide closures. Family Dollar claims inflation and retailer competition.

Raley's told us that Food Source is closing because the lease is up and the owner of the property is looking for a new tenant. As for what's going to take its place, that has yet to be announced.

People like Stockton native Mary and her family have made Food Source their go-to spot for groceries for decades.

"I was very disappointed, kind of shocked, you know?" she said of Food Source closing.

Now, she'll have to find the food to feed her family somewhere else.

Cynthia Burnham is new to Stockton but found a piece of home in these grocery store aisles, which now sit empty.

"We just moved here from Alabama. I found this place because it reminds me of some of the stores in Alabama, and I could find some of the stuff that I like," she said.

Just like Mary, Burnham, too, has to start from square one.

"I finally found something I like, and now I got to start looking again," said Burnham.