Stockton records first month without a homicide in 4 years

Stockton went the entire month of October without a homicide, marking the first time in four years the city has recorded a full month without a killing.

The milestone comes amid an overall decline in deadly violence. Stockton recorded seven homicides in June, followed by three in July, one in August, two in September and none in October.

So far this year, Stockton police have recorded 23 homicides, a 30% decrease compared with the same period last year.

Police have also seized twice as many firearms, crediting proactive enforcement efforts for helping reduce violence.

But community activist Nuri Muhammad, who has spent years working with young people at risk of becoming involved in gun violence, says enforcement is only part of the equation.

"Police presence is always needed. Don't get me wrong, but police alone can't stop gun violence. That just doesn't happen," Muhammad said.

He believes a shift in attitudes among young people may also be contributing to the decline.

"When people make better choices, though, when they begin to value human life, then you begin to see real change," he said.

Muhammad points to a mass shooting at a child's birthday party last November that killed four people, including three children, as a possible turning point for the community.

He said the tragedy prompted some young people to reconsider their involvement in violence and look for alternatives.

The shooting happened just outside Stockton city limits. Nearly a year later, the case remains unsolved, with no arrests announced.

Muhammad said the lack of answers continues to weigh on families and the community.

"People are waiting. A lot of people feel uneasy because we have people that perpetrated a great crime and still haven't gotten any answers yet," he said.

For Muhammad, the challenge now is making sure the decline in violence translates into lasting change.

He said local leaders, nonprofit organizations and city officials all have a role in supporting young people and helping provide alternatives to violence.

Some efforts are already underway. Stockton City Councilmember Jason Lee has secured more than $12 million in state funding for a new youth center, with a groundbreaking planned for this month.

Meanwhile, families of the four people killed in the birthday party shooting are still waiting for answers.