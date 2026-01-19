Equipment stolen from Stockton fire engine parked near Miracle Mile, department says

Firefighters in Stockton are asking whoever stole equipment from a parked fire engine to return it, no questions asked.

Stockton Fire officials say Engine 6 from the Company 6/Victory Park fire crew was parked near the Miracle Mile area Sunday night, familiarizing themselves with the district and possible hazards.

At some point during the night, someone made off with several items of protective equipment.

The stolen items included a firefighter helmet, turnout jackets, lights, gloves, and straps.

With these items being hard to replace, and essential for the safety of firefighters, the department is urging people to do the right thing and give the equipment back.

"Stealing firefighter safety equipment puts lives at risk, including the lives of your own neighbors," Stockton Fire said in a statement.

The stolen items can be returned to either Company 6 or Fire Administration, no questions asked, Stockton Fire says.